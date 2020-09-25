To the editor:
In an address at Amherst College in October, 1962, JFK delivered one of the greatest speeches of all time. Included was this:
"Power narrows the areas of man's concern. What counts is the way power is used — whether with swagger and contempt, or with prudence, discipline and magnanimity. What counts is the purpose for which power is used — whether for aggrandizement or for liberation."
