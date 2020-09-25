  To the editor:

In an address at Amherst College in October, 1962, JFK delivered one of the greatest speeches of all time. Included was this:

"Power narrows the areas of man's concern. What counts is the way power is  used — whether with swagger and contempt, or with prudence, discipline and magnanimity. What counts is the purpose for which power is used — whether for aggrandizement or for liberation."

Three weeks later, he was killed by an assassin's bullet. That is power used contemptuously. Children locked in cages, goons turned loose on the streets of Portland, laws of the land trampled on are contemptuous uses of power. 
 
You have a choice of rejecting such uses when you vote in November. Think seriously about it, dear citizen, please think.
 
Roderick Forsman
Intervale
 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.