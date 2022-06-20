I moved a few months ago from North Conway to Berlin. I am very pleased with most of the changes I have observed between the two communities.
Out-of-state license plates are rare here, except for a few from Maine. Traffic moves more slowly. Drivers are more likely to be courteous. They honor the crosswalks for pedestrian safety. Generally, they slow down and stop when the traffic light turns yellow, instead of barreling through and borrowing your green-light time. It’s safer to be on the road here.
The beautiful Androscoggin River seems to exert a calming influence here in its steady flow. Androscoggin Valley is a name proudly adopted by many businesses and agencies. The Saco River Valley ought similarly to be honored south of the Notch, instead of the totally fake MWV.
Local Republican leaders here spare us of virulence and nastiness, and generally demonstrate civility. Those in Conway have become terribly tiresome. Even the letter writers to The Berlin Sun show greater civility than those to The Conway Daily Sun, and there are fewer letters written spewing venom and distasteful attitudes.
Berlin shares a commonality with Conway in its having entrenched political leadership. New blood and new ideas appear to be unwelcome. Heaven knows that both communities could use some generous leadership overhaul. Citizen participation is also poor. A recent hearing by the City Council on Berlin’s Master Plan elicited “no questions or comments from the public” before the hearing was closed.
I am happy to have changed my residence to Berlin. Life is saner here.
