To the editor:
The picture that ran in the May 29 paper of Gov. Chris Sununu and Sen. Maggie Hassan chatting while everyone else was paying attention to speakers at the dedication of the new North Conway Fire Station was a disgrace. But I guess at this point the Democrats are a disgrace, at least those that hold office. The two of them were very inconsiderate of the speakers.
Roberta Webster
Conway
