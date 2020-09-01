To the editor:
Please post this for the education of anyone considering removing or defacing a political sign on private property.
There are New Hampshire laws about interfering with free speech. What is the penalty for removing a political sign?
In addition to the available criminal penalties for violating RSA chapter 664, the Legislature has established a civil penalty of up to $1,000 per violation for “removing, defacing, or destroying political advertising on private property.” RSA 664:21, VI (a)-(b).
Robert Morency
Ossipee
