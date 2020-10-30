To the editor:
I never get involved in my wife’s work outside the home, but when I read the Sun’s Endorsements and Pustell’s candidate essay suggesting that, as a woman, mother and full-time attorney, Kim somehow isn’t qualified to be a commissioner, I was moved to respond. How is it that these people can see no problem for a man to have a full-time job and run for elected office, but it's a problem for a woman? Shameful.
She takes her position as prosecutor just as seriously as she takes her job as the mother of my two beautiful children. Like she is a staple at Troop E, she is also the glue that holds our family together and the reason that I am doing as well as I am today. Without her support through various struggles of mine, I don't know where I’d be.
She passed the bar exam her first try and is the most motivated person I’ve ever met. The most dedicated thing I ever saw her do was go back to prosecuting in court only two weeks after I saw her deliver our precious daughter. I can't imagine what that must have felt like, but she is tough as nails, both mentally and physically. Even though she can be hard when necessary, she is extremely kind-hearted and thoughtful as well.
She has done countless hours of volunteer work and donated to dozens of charities. There isn’t enough time in the day for me to explain how incredible this lovely lady is. Anyone who has seen my wonderful wife Kim in action knows that she is the best candidate for Carroll County Commissioner.
Rick Tessari
Ossipee
