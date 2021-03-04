To the editor:
Please join me in supporting Glenn Zeiders for Albany selectman on March 9.
Glenn Zeiders is a 30-year retired naval captain with an outstanding tour of service to our country.
Glenn was appointed to the position of Selectman in early October 2020 to fill a vacancy on the Board of Selectmen. He has been an active and responsible member of the board since his appointment and eager to help out any way that he can in managing the prudential affairs of the town especially in this difficult ongoing COVID 19 emergency.
I believe that he deserves the opportunity to further serve his community and help keep Albany a vibrant rural community. Please join me in voting for Glenn Zeiders for Albany Selectman on March 9.
Rick Hiland, selectman
Albany
