To the editor:
I saw on TV last night that all New Hampshire residents can now get a free test for the virus. There was an email address given so that one could make a reservation for the test.
There was some vital information that was not given, namely a telephone number to call for a reservation. Evidently, the people who gave the information did not realize that a recent survey showed some 15 percent of rural people do no have the internet. I would suspect that elderly makeup a good percentage of the 15 percent.
The elderly are the most susceptible to the serious health problems due to the virus. How are they supposed to make a reservation with no internet. Or is this a way for the authorities to “get rid of the excess population?”
On another point, I noticed that the nearest locality at which free tests are given is at least 30 miles away. With no public transportation in our area, how are the elderly — or anyone without their own means of transportation supposed to get to the locality? That’s a long taxi ride.
Too bad there’s not a free virus-testing site closer, like Conway.
Richard M. Chrenko
Glen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.