To the editor:
Wake up, all of you people who originally voted for President Trump to “drain the swamp” in Washington, D.C. He not only did not drain it, he more than doubled it in size.
He brought the Republican Party to a completely new low in government. He has lied openly and intentionally at every turn in his last four years. Look at the facts: In the last four years he has not passed any other legislation other than a tax cut for the rich and powerful. Remember, any middle-class tax cut expires in just a few years.
On the first stimulus package giving Americans a check for $1,200, he made the U.S. Treasury print his name on it giving people the impression that it was from him personally. He used his executive order power to do anything and everything, but passed no other legislation in the actual legislature even though the Republican Party had a majority in both houses for his first two years.
He calls them the “do nothing Dems,” yet it was Sen. Mitch McConnell who refused to bring over 350 bills to the Senate floor to be discussed and vote on for new legislation. There is no new “wall” on the Mexican border. There are only the repaired sections, and the American taxpayers have paid for it, not Mexico.
If nothing else, think about what the president has been doing since he lost the election, Yes, I said he lost the election. He has been on his golf course virtually every day or tweeting about how much corruption there was with the election. Yet every legal motion filed by him or his campaign has failed, due to no factual evidence produced to support his claims. Wake up and join the “real world.”
Richard Lover
Milton
