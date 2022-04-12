I am not a young man anymore. I’ve worked very hard my entire life to support my family, pay my mortgage, utility bills and send my kids to college. I have accumulated a modest amount of wealth thru regular savings, investing and maintaining a modest lifestyle.
Over the past several days news outlets, television and radio have indicated the United States is now sending billions of dollars in support of the Ukrainian war in the form of military supplies, troop redeployments, food and clothing to the region. It appears to be a good cause but “where does the money come from?”
Over the past year, inflation has eroded the purchasing power of every person in the United States, including the illegals. Recent statistics indicate the average family will pay more than $6,000 this year than last year to acquire the same goods and services. This is a hidden tax on the lower income earners. They are, however rewarded by government subsidies in the form of child care credits, recovery rebate credits, tuition reimbursement programs and others. “Where does the money come from?”
Does the government have an unlimited amount of green ink and printing presses to generate boloney dollars? I am an educated person, with degrees in economics and accounting, but can’t put my finger on “where does the money come from?”
Maybe it’s not as complex as it appears. In its simplest form, our government is using its credit card to finance these programs. By doing so it’s creating more debt and interest on the repayment of that debt.
I was amazed how quickly we allocated funds of over a billion dollars from some “reserve” account to fund the Ukraine situation, meanwhile, we can’t find funds to hire more boarder agents to stop the flow of illegal immigrants. We seem to prioritize our spending in an irrational manner.
Again, I have to ask the question “where does the money come from?” Do we “borrow” from other line items in the budget? Do we simply have a bank account with unlimited amounts of cash that can be used as emergency funds? We tend to talk about these dollar amounts as if we are buying a cup of coffee. It’s easier to spend someone else’s money than your own.
I don’t know where we get the money. If someone reading this knows the answer, please let me know.
