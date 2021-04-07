To the editor:
While I am grateful to the Sun for the piece (March 26) on the presentation of the podium and sound system that my wife, Helen Prince, and I donated to the Gibson Center in honor of longtime nutrition director Fran Lampidis, I must correct the flattering but erroneous statement that I was co-director of the center.
I joined the first board of directors and some years later was the interim administrator. But — and this is an indication of the swift passage of the years — the origins of the Gibson Center for Senior Services go back over 40 years.
Folks of my generation will recall that the building was originally owned by Our Lady of the Mountains. I don't know that there were really were so-called founders, but the outstanding name associated with what eventually became a senior center was Glenna Mori. She and several local citizens, like Ken Hall, gradually began to organize and expand programs and to negotiate with Our Lady of the Mountains to lease the Harvey Gibson property. The most credit I can take was in joining a board already in existence.
The 1970s were years when social service programs began to flourish nationally, with federal assistance and local leadership. The Gibson Center has continued to grow as boards of directors and administrators like George Cleveland, recently retired, have aggressively expanded avenues that benefit older people in the valley.
Raymond Stineford
North Conway
