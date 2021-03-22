To the editor:
Thank you Ellin Leonard for your recent letter in The Conway Daily Sun. Your experience underscores the issue of child sexual abuse and assault which remains far more prevalent than we are comfortable acknowledging.
Research conservatively indicates one in five girls and one in 20 boys is a victim of child sexual abuse and that 20 percent of adult females and 5-10 percent of adult males recall childhood sexual assault or abuse.
As a member of the Carroll County Child Advocacy Center board of directors, I very much regret a Child Advocacy Center was not available to Elin when she was 15 years old. Had it been, Ellin would have had her experience fully acknowledged and validated and her perpetrator held accountable.
The Child Advocacy Center, with offices in Wolfeboro and Conway, was founded in 2004 and has served hundred of children from every town across the Carroll County. As a reminder, each of us has a duty to report known or suspected child abuse or neglect to appropriate authorities such as the Division of Children, Youth and Families.
If you would like to learn more about the Child Advocacy Center, check us out at www.carrollcounty cac.org.
In closing, Ellin, thank you again for your courageous letter and your willingness and openness to underscore that child sexual abuse and assault needs to be acknowledged and appropriately addressed.
Ray Mitchell
Intervale
