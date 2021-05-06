To the editor:
Most people are missing the point about short-term rentals.
We have a very real housing crisis in the valley as a direct, traceable result of STRs. This goes way beyond noise complaints.
If folks truly care about tourism in the valley, then they must also care about the workforce that makes that tourism possible. One of the claims is that tourists staying at STRs help the economy by patronizing local businesses — but when the workforce dwindles because hardworking adults and families no longer have affordable, dignified housing opportunities as a direct result of STRs, those same businesses will not be able to find people to work for them.
When people write in their sob stories about not being able to afford their second homes without renting them out, I find it hard to sympathize. There are scores of people who live and work in the valley full time who aren’t just struggling to afford their first homes — they’re struggling to find a home at all.
I’m talking about working, adult professionals — many who are raising their young families — who cannot find housing in the valley after years of dedicating their lives to working here and contributing to the economy. We are the backbone of the tourist industry you love so much, yet so many people still insist on supporting STRs in the name of tourism, without considering the long-term negative impacts on the people that actually make the tourism industry possible.
If you oppose enacting policies that will help ensure a sustainable workforce in the valley (such as banning STRs) then you don’t care about tourism as much as you claim to. No workers = no tourism.
STRs should be banned valley-wide without delay in order to preserve our sense of community and the tourism industry.
Quinn Nicholas
Glen
