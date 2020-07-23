To the editor:
Something strange is happening: the normally outspoken Eaton Posse — champions of the Southern Confederacy — has fallen silent. But symbols always speak louder than words. Just past the north end of the Eaton town line on the left side of 153, a dilapidated yellow house sits on the hill. Draped over the porch railing is a massive “Trump 2020” banner. Next to it is a massive black flag with a black middle finger pointed at the road. The message is loud and clear: F*** you Black lives.
And this is the vision of America that the Eaton Posse and Donald Trump’s ship of fools represents. Hip-hip-hurray Southern Confederacy. The tragedy in this tale is not the voices of hate in our community. The tragedy here is the deafening silence of decent people, Republicans and Democrats, who sit on their hands and refuse to claim moral ground and speak out against injustice.
Where are the patriots and are there any among us? Where are the sons and daughters of the Union? And I will soon begin to publicly list names etched on Eaton graves of our sons who died on the side of the Union Army. Where are the voices of truth and reason? No longer can you hide behind the First Amendment. Silence in the face of injustice is a betrayal of justice itself. Those who remain silent, in their cowardice and complicity, give credence to hateful voices that must be overwhelmed by a chorus of love so strong and resounding that these rotten elements find no traction in our community. Stand and be counted.
Quddus Z. Snyder, Ph.D.
Eaton
