To the editor:
Whenever I receive a letter from the town of Eaton, it usually begins with the phrase, “It has been brought to our attention,” and then proceeds to scold me about any number of infractions that my libertarian sensibilities have prompted.
My strategy is always to maintain a low profile, never ruffle feathers and try to always be a team player. But now I’ll go out on a limb. My name is Quddus Z. Snyder, and I do not approve of the new beach protocol.
“Beach hours will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.” Some of us still work and run businesses, and we get back to the shop at 6 p.m., and because the sun sets at 8:17 p.m. it sure is nice to take a dip in the lake.
“Social distancing of 6 feet will be required.” How am I supposed to wrap my arm around my sweetheart, assuming I have a sweetheart?
“Only two picnic tables.” How am I supposed to host exceedingly well-attended cookout parties that bring great joy to the hearts of those in attendance?
“Only one portable toilet will be provided.” Fine, they’re ugly.
“We will narrow the entrance…(and) we will isolate the boat ramp.”
This is Eaton, easily the most charming town in New England, and the best we can do is concrete barriers? The beach feels like East Berlin during the height of the Cold War. It’s bad enough we have a castrated church with no steeple (though it shall in due course be virile and erect once more).
I should not have to remind anyone in this town that our state motto does not in fact read, “Government Shall Exist to Guide Your Hand and Rinse Your Bottom.”
Quddus Z. Snyder, Ph.D.
Eaton
