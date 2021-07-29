To the editor:
The wackadoodle Trump universe only makes sense if you're a pathological liar, an absolute idiot, or both. Consider that here in Eaton, local Trump buffoons, in addition to flying Confederate and christian flags, also display "Blue Lives Matter" flags, ostensibly to support police.
But as with their false allegiance to truth, democracy, the rule of law, and the Constitution itself, their support for police is yet more bullcrap. Consider that as I write, U.S. Capitol police are testifying in Congress about how treasonous Trump terrorists tried to kill them on January 6.
Folks, these are literally the facts: police were violently attacked, at Trump's direction, and sustained life threatening injuries defending the very Republican liars who now refuse to support them.
In a dramatic moment, Officer Michael Fanone pounded his fist on the table, saying "The indifference shown to my colleagues is disgraceful." All of these pleas by dedicated law enforcement officers fall on deaf ears when it comes to defending the Golden Calf, however.
When Trump supporters fly Blue Lives flags they mean to say something like this: "bad cops have every right to murder innocent Black people, but good cops better not dare defend the U.S. Capitol from short-bus white Trump supporters bent on hanging Mike Pence!"
How much more rotten can you possibly get? These scoundrels would send their aging mothers to the gallows to protect Trump's lie, and do so in the name of Jesus. If I was the local sheriff, I'd feel angry that these backstabbing Trump turkeys are using law enforcement as some empty stage prop and proxy symbol for their racism.
On January 6, an estimated 140 police officers were injured, but today, it is hard to find one or two Republicans willing to defend them. Blue lives mean nothing to these liars.
Quddus Snyder
Eaton
