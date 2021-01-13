To the editor:
On Jan. 6, 2021, President Donald Trump told a crowd of white nationalist thugs to storm the Capitol. They did. Confederate, Nazi Eagle and Q Anon flags were marched through the Halls of American Democracy.
On Jan. 7, I ask: Who among my Republican neighbors in Eaton still dares to fly a Trump and Confederate flag? And now, a few names Eatonites shall remember, the Eaton "Trump" Posse, among them: John Hartman, Eugene Long, George E. Clausen and Roy Alley. And I ask, do you still proudly fly the Trump and Confederate banner, and in so doing, continue to disgrace your country and debase your own honor?
Today is your day of reckoning, and I ask, where do you stand? And the answer better not be, "we stand with Alabama's Mo Brooks and treason, sedition and also Russia."
The single easiest way to overcome shame is to choose the path of truth. You are not bad people, just fools. For years, we have cautioned you against supporting a tyrant. For years, you have ignored our message. But the clock has struck midnight and your time is up. No longer can you look me in the eye and claim ignorance. No longer can your filthy design be sugar-coated and explained away.
Today is the day you, your porcine tyrant and your filthy ideas are exposed for the nakedness that was evident from the beginning. Joe Biden carried Eaton by 23 percent. Eaton is not Trump Country. Eaton is America, where seditious Proud Boys and treasonous Confederates have no place and will be laughed at, and also mooned.
It is the responsibility of more enlightened thinkers to guide less intelligent people forward, for the blind leading the blind is a wretched sight. And so I oblige, and tell you: Do yourself a favor, apologize.
Quddus Snyder
Eaton
