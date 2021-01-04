To the editor:
I had set out a few days ago to let the estimable Mr. William Marvel know that the reason he will never find a conservative majority among college professors (or teachers at any level, for that matter) is the same reason we no longer rely on the horse and buggy for transportation — the only constant in this universe is change, and the only political philosophy that confronts change with no fear is the liberal one.
Republicans, out of sync with the reality they are born into, rail with little to no coherence against the very notion of change, as Marvel does whenever reflecting on what was versus what is in the Mount Washington Valley.
Then along comes the misanthropic racism of Maynard Thompson, who in the tired fashion of closet racists, blames the very people who have been oppressed for the sorry conditions they have been oppressed into (for 400 years, "Sir").
I will not waste my time arguing with him point by point — his form of racism is not being taken up by the vast majority of younger, more perspicacious individuals, and so hopefully he and his ilk will go the way of the dodo. Instead, I will plead once again that this, our only newspaper, please hire one or more individuals who can effectively offer counterpoint to the ravings of a Tom McLaughlin or the cantankerous polemics of a Bill Marvel. The valley is far more liberal and progressive than your editorials would suggest, and that should be reflected on its pages!
As I write this, your governor has called off his inauguration ostensibly because he is feeling threatened by the treasonous (and now criminal) posturing of his own voting base. This aforementioned complicity on the part of media is one huge reason why the "power" of our feckless, grifting, recently deposed dictator-in-waiting became so much more in our imaginations than it was in reality.
The constitution held, and will, as long as a free press does not become linked to only the loudest, (and usually the least representative) voices it presents.
Peter Huston
Hiram, Maine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.