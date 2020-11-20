To the editor:
Bill Marvel just rocketed past Tom McLaughlin in the race for this year’s Mount Washington Valley Division “Bamboozle Cup” with his irrational and head-scratching indictment of the actually rather mild societal response to this latest pandemic.
While the nation’s doctors and nurses (as well as anyone seeking an ICU bed) would probably want him muzzled for his downplaying the severity of this virus, I will simply point out the two main fallacies of his latest unfactual diatribe. In fact, during the Spanish Flu, only communities like Gunnison, Colo., and Princeton University (as examples) survived with little or no cataclysmic consequences and that was due to a complete lockdown, far more severe than any we have gone through, no one in or out except for food deliveries, no public gatherings whatsoever.
It is easily researched, which makes Marvel’s false claim to be a “researcher” even more galling. The second fallacy is that this pandemic has “crushed” the economy. It has certainly severely impacted the one sector of the economy about to be affected even more by automation, the “amusement” sector, the bread and circus that allows the very much still profiting 1 percent to hoodwink the many into thinking their status is not so lowly and subservient.
Eating out, sports events, concerts are all economic sectors dependent always on the smooth sailing of the production and transference sectors. But they are the least important sector of our economy as a whole, the Mount Washington Valley notwithstanding. But maybe Bill can find employment more suited to his current “researching” abilities, changing the ICU bedpans of the dying people he seems to think are inconsequential.
Peter Huston
Hiram, Maine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.