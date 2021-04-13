To the editor:
I like people who live on Earth. I like doctors who can analyze a simple relationship and derive a rational answer. I like people who are seeking harmony and peace. I like doctors who seek that, too, as it is implied in their code of ethics.
Therefore, I like doctors who don’t use what precious little time they have left on Earth to spread ridiculously easy to refute lies and vile personal attacks and fearmongering.
I would like the so-called or self-defined doctor from Eaton to never pen another despicable passage again, but this is a free country with “free” speech and some people have unfortunately used that as an excuse to issue unsubstantiated diatribe. But in my most desperate condition, I would never let that man put as much as a Band-Aid on me.
Peter Huston
Hiram, Maine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.