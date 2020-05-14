To the editor:
I would like to point out some actual facts to Peter Huston that could affect every American about Bank of America's supposed "war chest" that has a gaping 15 trillion dollar hole in.
Add in Morgan Citi, and Wells Fargo and the hole becomes over $200 trillion, or more than ten times the entire GDP in 2019. These are not investments folks, they are bets like in a casino and leveraged by anywhere from 50 to 100 times these banks balance sheets.
The same banks rescued 10 years ago to the tune of $29 trillion by "Helicopter Ben Bernanke." His legend lives on in the form of helicopter rescue money now floating down to the masses of people and much more to the same banks all over again.
But now something has changed. Much of these trillions have been shifted from holding companies to the retail banking units thanks to the fed overriding a rule protecting the FDIC.
Now a lot of these risky trillions are backed by the FDIC and your checking and savings accounts. These deposits are no longer your money, it belongs to the banks to do with as they please.
That means if there is another banking crisis all those derivative bets are paid off first before you get your hands on what you thought was your money backed up by a paltry $92 billion in the FDIC. That means the FDIC is levered by over 3,000 times to these derivatives.
Heck, the fed has backed these banks in just one overnight repo recently to the tune of over $100 billion. And you think the FDIC is going to rescue your checking or savings in the event of another crisis now that total debts are ten times more than in '08 and '09?
Any "war chest" in any of these banks is a total mirage and if needed the Fed and the banks are just going to create more money and credit out of thin air just as they are doing now and digging the debt hole even deeper.
So, I stand by my previous statements and any disinformation here is totally coming from the banks and the Fed who have been screwing the American taxpayers for decades and continue with a vengeance and no one going to jail.
We should all stand with Thomas Jefferson's thoughts and I quote: "I believe that banking institutions are more dangerous to our liberties than standing armies. Already they have raised up a monied aristocracy that has set the government at defiance. The issuing power (of money) should be taken away from the banks and restored to the people to whom it properly belongs."
Peter Hill
North Conway
