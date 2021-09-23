To the editor:
Recently I wrote a letter to the editor trying to educate the uniformed about the history of ivermectin and in the present off label treatment of COVID-19. This drug was originally created for humans, not horses, and the inventors won a Nobel Prize that changed life for the better in large part for the poor inhabitants in Africa.
Recently this drug has been prescribed "off label" with great success to treat people with early symptoms of COVID in combination with several other drugs with literally no side effects when dosed properly.
Over the last 50 years in my practice of pharmacy I have dispensed tens of thousands of prescriptions for "off label" use. Never in this period of time have I ever dispensed a drug or injection that was classified as EUA (experimental use authorization) referring to the presently used experimental genetically modifying injections for COVID.
There have been dozens of peer reviewed studies of using ivermectin that supports the inhibition of many viruses including Influenza, Zika, Dengue and others going back to 2012. This is the most likely reason it was tried on COVID and now showing signs of success.
My letter was crapped on by at least two letter writers. After being in the medical field for 50 years I can only shake my head and think that their medical illiteracy is a variant of TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome) that I will characterize as being "Facuccinized."
Peter Hill
North Conway
