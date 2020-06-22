To the editor:

Let mercy be my love song to a world in turmoil

Let not anger and resentment besiege my soul

But instead allow forgiveness to reign in my heart

May my gift be as an instrument of peace

A tether that binds one to another in love

Lift the weary souls from depths of despair

Give hope where it was thought to be lost

Light the path that was darkened with heartache

Open the long forgotten gate of encouragement

And offer the hand of love to reign over fear

Penney Austin

North Conway

