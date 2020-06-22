To the editor:
Let mercy be my love song to a world in turmoil
Let not anger and resentment besiege my soul
But instead allow forgiveness to reign in my heart
May my gift be as an instrument of peace
A tether that binds one to another in love
Lift the weary souls from depths of despair
Give hope where it was thought to be lost
Light the path that was darkened with heartache
Open the long forgotten gate of encouragement
And offer the hand of love to reign over fear
Penney Austin
North Conway
