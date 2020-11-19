To the editor:
The Sun seems to also promote fake news. If not fake, certainly “hearsay.”
In the Sun’s daily summary of a major newspaper story, in this case The New York Times, the headline, “Giuliani is said to seek $20K a day for Trump legal work” is pure slandering rumors. The key word in the NYT article, and the Sun, and others is “reportedly.”
There are no real facts or evidence of persons who know. When is it decided we can make an interesting story out of nothing in the editor’s room? Do we care about the victims of the story? Well if you’re a left-leaning media outlet, the answer is no, we don’t care, in fact we thrive on it.
In this case, think about the purpose of this supposed news story. It has only negative implications at so many levels ... on Trump, on lawyers, on Giuliani, on the GOP, on the electoral results. Wow ... so easy to hit their targets with the simple spreading of rumors, false or true, from a typical New York Times writer who has a mission and then all the left news media jumping on the bandwagon. Now this story must be true as it is confirmed by all the rag printers.
Contrast this story to the Hunter Biden on the China take story, which has real facts behind it. Ah yes, here we go. The big time media outlets are not reporting on that for fear of discrediting their man who just barely got elected. I guess there is fake news and selective news, both equally damaging.
It’s so hard to find a news outlet that reports facts, not fiction, not rumors, and report all the news that is fit to print. With our local newspaper, there is an opportunity to do it right, report the real news, not only the news you wish were the news. The Conway Daily Sun can do better.
Paul Schuepp
Jackson
