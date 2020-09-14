To the editor:
It amazes me all the criticism of President Donald Trump for the alleged delay of the dangers of COVID-19 from the Bob Woodward book.
Yet in truth Trump stopped China and European entrance into the country January and February, and was criticized for doing so. Dr. Anthony Fauci said this action saved many lives.
Soon after, Rep. Nancy Pelosi was visiting Chinatown in San Francisco showing how safe it was, and Gov. Andrew Como and Mayor Bill de Blasio were promoting socializing in New York City. Any wonder why New York has the highest death rate from the virus.
Facts are stubborn things.
Paul Rigazio
Madison (our current temporary home during the virus)
Chelmsford, Mass.
