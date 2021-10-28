To the editor:
I want to thank you for your position on not endorsing a person for office who espouses the Big Lie and for stating so in an editorial. That took courage, which I hope will become the standardcountry wide.
It seems like a rather minor and common sense thing to do, but in today’s world of political lies and conspiracies and harassment and threats, it takes real courage. Thank you.
Paul Drucker
Denmark, Maine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.