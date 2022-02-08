I find I must respond to Peter Hill’s recent letter citing inaccurate data and questionable assumptions. My brief research revealed that the DMED data he shared and strongly implied was caused by the dreaded vaccines was, according to Politifact, “caused by a glitch in the database, a military spokesperson said.” They went on, “The post was flagged as part of Facebook’s effort to combat false news and misinformation on its News Feed.”
The inaccurate data was quickly picked up and spread by avid anti-vaxxers Thomas Renz and U.S. Rep. Ron Johnson to conservative media outlets. Surprise, surprise.
And just to address Mr. Hill’s implication that insurance actuarial data showed a 40 percent increase in death last year after the killer vaccine was loosed upon us, he makes no mention of the killer virus itself! Obviously, Mr. Hill is trying very hard to find justifications for his right wing beliefs — on Facebook.
Which brings me to my own statement. The greatest threats to the future of the United States are the same things that destroy marriages and relationships of all kinds; false facts, misinformation and lying creating a lack of trust and respect.
People willing to and purposely lying in order to create that lack of trust; and that loss of trust fracturing any ability to believe one another, to work together, or indeed, ever grow and thrive.
Pretty sad, irrational and depressing I would say. Please, check your facts folks.
