To the editor:
In response to Quddus Snyder’s letter published on Jan. 20, I guess I have to educate poor Quddus as education and learning is a lifelong endeavor. It seems one of Quddus Snyder’s civics teachers must have failed him, because he is under the impression that America is a democracy, which we are not. We are a representational republic.
The majority of people in the country can and have voted for one person but the electoral college votes for another because that is the way our forefathers wrote it into the Constitution.
This was done by design to protect the rights of smaller states such as New Hampshire from the whims of large metropolitan areas.
Even in Congress we are not a democracy, because we elect senators and congressmen (women) to act on our behalf. The only level we come close to being a democracy is at town meeting.
Also, dear Quddus, you talk about the demonstrations in Washington after Biden was elected and make it sound like it was only the right that demonstrated after an election.
What about the looting and rioting after Trump was elected four years ago, or do you forget that already?
Mr Snyder, Obama was my president, Trump was my president, Biden is my president because they were duly sworn in.
I did not vote for Biden (or his electors), but I will wish him my best that he serves the country well because as an American and a veteran, I do not want to see this country fail.
I served this country for 10 years in uniform and put my blood sweat and tears into it, literally. I also served my community in volunteer and elected positions for more years than I can remember. I love this country, and I want for it to succeed.
So you see Mr Snyder if you want to run for office lies hurt people’s trust in you and Biden has his share of lies behind him as do almost every politician in Washington.
Paul Bartoswicz
Effingham
