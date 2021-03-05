To the editor:
We wish to add our support to Melissa Florio’s bid to occupy the open selectman’s seat in Freedom on Tuesday, March 9.
Over the last nearly two decades, Melissa has quietly worked to help people in need and also her wider community. In the last town election, she ran for selectman for the first time. Although she lost by a small margin to a veteran selectman, she has again stepped forward to serve our town for this election.
Melissa is an exceptionally talented person, able to bring her expertise in business, including a human resources background, and her vision to help move Freedom forward while at the same time maintaining our rural atmosphere that we value so much.
While very competent, she maintains a quiet persona and is willing to listen to and include everyone in an open discussion. She is a natural problem-solver and excels at resource coordination and decision-making in a team environment. Melissa will follow all regulations and not use shortcuts that might impact others or our environment.
As our town grows, we want to maintain the “country feeling” and sense of community that has inspired us to live here or move here. Melissa Florio is the person to do this.
Paul and Bonnie Elie
Brian and Carol Taylor
Miranda Sandahl
Sarah Tabor
Jan Smith
Freedom
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.