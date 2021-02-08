To the editor:
In regards to Mr. Eugene Long’s bigoted letter, I am wondering why he is so angry with just Democrats who “sin”? He excoriates Congressman Chris Pappas for his personal life, which is none of his business, yet he defends the prior president, who lied thousands of times, was involved with porn stars while married, divorced twice and said you can grab women by their genitals. I’m guessing those sins are acceptable because the former president isn’t Catholic?
Mr. Long suggests that others should question the bishops where President Joe Biden and Speaker Nancy Pelosi attend church because he wonders why they haven’t been excommunicated for their Democrat sins.
Well, Mr. Long, if you’re so curious, why don’t you contact their bishops since you appear to be the one who is so full of rage and has a “proclivity” to regularly write letters to the editor about those sinning Democrats?
Since you are Catholic, I assume you are familiar with the Lord’s Prayer. Especially the section that says forgive us our daily trespasses as we forgive those that trespass against us.
Patti Safallo
Freedom
