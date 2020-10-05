To the editor:
We all knew it. But 46 percent of the population of this country decided to support him even though they knew he was an incessant and habitual liar.
I believe they will continue to support him in this country’s election for president, which is saying a great deal about the morals, the quest for power, and lack of decency that prevail right now. It has infected the very core of our democracy.
We need to seriously consider the goal of completely eliminating the electoral college. Without it we would not have red states or blue states, we would not have been at war in Afghanistan, we would have had a real chance at curbing global warming, we would have had an intact Postal Service capable of handling the onslaught of ballots for the upcoming election, we would not have had the possibility of having three freshly minted ultra-conservative judges on the court tipping it to the right for decades, to come and yes, we would not have had this president or this equally dangerous and corrupt Senate majority leader, a man who wielded his immense power to cripple legislative progress by Democrats while blocking an Obama Supreme Court nominee from a Senate vote.
Most important of all, we would be dealing with COVID-19 in a sensible and responsible manner while likely saving untold numbers of lives.
What did we get? We got a morally corrupt, incompetent, self-absorbed demagogue to occupy the White House.
This is truly a dark and dangerous time for our democracy. Republicans need to do some difficult soul searching in the coming days. They have been following this president’s lead like lambs being led to the slaughter.
Patricia Woods
Effingham
