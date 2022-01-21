To the editor:
When your actions have potentially lethal consequences for those around you, "personal freedom" is no longer applicable.
You are required to have a driver's license because you could kill yourself or others without training or adequate judgement. COVID-19 is equally dangerous to you and others.
With so much hard data, to declare that the vaccine is more dangerous than the disease demonstrates delusional thinking or extreme ignorance. The hospitals are full of those who believed this nonsense, and many of them will never make it home.
Unvaccinated people are more likely to develop severe disease, and six to 11 times more likely to die. In the absence of severe allergy, refusing to be vaccinated or wear a surgical mask are acts of utter selfishness that can have fatal results for the members of your family, the people you work with, or even those you pass in the grocery store.
Jesus would have been first in line to take the vaccine. It is difficult to think of someone else who better understood putting the needs of others before his own desires.
Patricia Lovejoy
Madison
