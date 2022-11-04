To the editor:
Crime is up. Inflation is way up. Illegal immigration is massively up. Food, gasoline and heating fuel costs skyrocket. Drug use and overdose deaths rise sharply. The president and Sen. Maggie Hassan are ruining America.
People crossing the border illegally has cost many crossers their lives as they drown, and caused our taxes to rise to pay for successful invasion. The president and Sen. Hassan do not care about crossing women and children, many of whom are violated during this process.
Calling their “Inflation Reduction Act” by that name is like calling the arsonist a firefighter. Spending $1.9 trillion (over and above all the previous waste) further destroys the value of savings, 401(k)s and Social Security. Hassan cast the deciding vote. She hasn’t represented us. Hassan represents an incompetent president. Both are worthy of retirement.
Vote for the N.H. born and raised Don Bolduc for Senate and Karoline Leavitt for Congress, the hardworking Mr. Everywhere Joe Kenney for executive councilor. (When Joe Kenney lost an election it caused the North-South Road bike path to be delayed by two years.)
Vote for the super-score, award-winning high peak ascending Sen. Jeb Bradley for state Senate and Matthew Plache for county commissioner.
To represent Conway, vote for Rep. Karen Umberger, Frank McCarthy and Mike DiGregorio. Vote for Gene Chandler and Dan Bacon up north. Madison and southern towns choices are Rep. Mark McConkey, Michael Costable, Rep. Karel Crawford and Richard Brown.
Norman Tregenza
Conway
