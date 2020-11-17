To the editor:
I want to thank you for all the support shown during my first run at a state campaign. I am so grateful to have met so many new friends, an unforeseen blessing.
They are strong Granite Staters who love our state and our way of life. Folks offering to help with signs and events gave so much energy to the campaign.
Thank you to all who voted for me, as well as my running mate and mentor, State Rep. Mark McConkey. It wouldn’t have been much of a campaign without his consistent support. Thanks again to all who showed, supported, helped and encouraged.
Nicole Nordlund
Madison
