If you were to ask any building code or zoning officials in New Hampshire, “Can I build a motel in a residential district?”— the answer is no, they are a business.
Businesses aren’t allowed in residential zones because they don’t have the appropriate infrastructure (think traffic, road noise, parking) to support them.
Moreover, businesses have strict building codes that pertain to fire safety, occupancy, wastewater and handicapped access, etc.
Recently, I asked the Madison planning board if I could build a small motel in a residential zone. They replied no, citing that they are a business. Then I asked how short-term rentals are any different. Their answer? They didn’t have one.
Despite this, on this year’s ballot, Madison is proposing a definition of STRs which would allow up to 16 guests, essentially creating unsupervised motels in residential zones.
I ask my fellow voters, are you comfortable with having with up to 16 guests as your neighbor on Friday night, then another 16 guests come Saturday night? STRs are a revolving door of countless people — people you don’t know in your own backyard. Does this make you and your family feel safe? Also, residential septic systems aren’t designed for this kind of capacity, which threatens our long term water quality.
Nearly a century ago, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that residential zones should be just that — residential. The idea that the Madison planning board has told me that businesses can’t exist in a residential zone, yet they are proposing allowing STRs is entirely inconsistent, especially considering they themselves couldn’t cite a difference between an STR and a business.
Already the Marriott is advertising STRs in Madison. Should STRs be allowed to persist, the peace, tranquility, and safety in Madison will jeopardized . Are you willing to give up the character of our community so investors from out of state can line their pockets?
