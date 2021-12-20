To the editor:
The article about Madison banning STRs quoted David Cavanaugh as saying “N.H. courts have clearly stated in the Portsmouth and Laconia cases that renting a home is still a residential use and not commercial.”
Mr. Cavanaugh is mistaken about the findings in both cases.
The ruling in the Portsmouth case (which was issued by the N.H. Supreme Court) is directly contrary to Mr. Cavanaugh’s understanding — especially as the court expressly rejected the homeowner’s argument that renting their property through Airbnb was a residential use.
The zoning ordinance limited principal uses in a residential district to single- and double-family dwelling units. Dwelling units do not include “transient occupancies” such as hotels, motels, or boarding and rooming houses.
The court’s holding that offering transient occupancies for pay is akin to operating a hotel or motel is the exact opposite of a statement “that renting a home is still a residential use and not commercial.”
Far from “clearly stating” that renting a vacant home is a residential use, the Laconia case also enforced the prohibition against transient occupancies where the owner was not present.
The zoning in Eidelweiss is stronger than the provisions upheld in these cases. It permits only one residential dwelling unit per lot and expressly prohibits all business and commercial uses. It defines commercial uses as any use “involving the sale of ... services,” and defines motels as buildings “in which lodging is offered for compensation.” It leaves no doubt that the offer of transient occupancies is a commercial use, just as the court concluded in the Portsmouth case.
To conclude, it is not the selectmen who are prohibiting short-term rentals in Eidelweiss, it is the zoning ordinance itself.
Nick Borelli
Kathy Koziell
Madison
