To the editor:
I have lived on Artist Falls Road for almost 40 years.
Erecting a cell tower would be a eyesore for sure but that’s not what worries me the most. The wildlife that inhabit these wetlands are my biggest concern. I have had the pleasure of sighting deer, bear, fox, rabbit, owls; endless living beauties. If any of this wildlife is disturbed by said tower they more than likely will not return. This is not OK. They were here first and this tower is not needed.
Each day our quaint little village gets less and less. This saddens me.
Nancy Styffe
North Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.