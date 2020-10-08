To the editor:
Since their return to Washington, members of Congress have been distracted from what is really important — taking proactive steps towards a sustainable recovery. Without additional support, small businesses will disappear from Main Streets and with them the hearts of our communities.
As the owner of two small businesses in two very different industries, I’ve seen the stress this pandemic has put on small businesses from many angles. From applying for government funding to negotiating with landlords and setting up adequate safety precautions for clients and employees alike, no part has been easy. When I received my Paycheck Protection Program loan, I was extra cautious with the use of these funds so that I would be certain I could qualify for loan forgiveness. However, changing and unclear regulations have made it difficult to understand the steps to get there.
Additionally, small business owners need access to a renewed stimulus package, and we need a package that actually works for small businesses. We need one that accounts for the fact that for many small business owners, payroll is not the biggest expense. It is most often health insurance, rent and other expenses that were not covered under the first round of PPP funding.
As election day and the next congressional recess quickly approach, I hope to see Congress make a real effort towards small business recovery for if we wait too long, there won’t be many businesses left to recover.
Nancy Clark
North Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.