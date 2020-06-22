To the editor:
As a retired state law enforcement officer from Connecticut with 27 years of service and now a full-time resident of the Mount Washington Valley I read with interest the article where a Bartlett officer was accused of using excessive force during a recent traffic stop.
The officer had every right, in fact duty, to stop a violator with an expired vehicle inspection sticker. That is simple probable cause. If the operator simply would have complied with the officer’s legal request to produce his operator’s license all would have turned out differently.
Of course most who fail to cooperate with police have some underlying issue of non-compliance, as in this case the driver was operating while his license was suspended.
We can all find common ground in pointing out bad actions by those who wear blue but we should also point out the far more positive things that are done to serve and protect.
I am grateful Officer Washburn and Officer Bourque stopped the offender. I am grateful a driver with a suspended license (as well as other charges) was taken off the road. I am grateful that the offender was not involved in an accident with me or anyone else as his actions show irresponsibility on his part.
I am hopeful the offender is prosecuted. Thank you to our men and women in law enforcement.
Mike Glinski
Hart’s Location
