To the editor:
In my last letter about veganism, I talked about what exactly is veganism. It was well received, and many people asked, “Well then, why should I “go vegan? Give me a good reason.’’ I’ll give you three.
I’ll start with your health. Most vegans would rather I didn’t lead with that, but the marketer in me wants to hook as many fish as I can. Vegans won’t like that line either.
It is a scientific fact that folks who eat a 100 percent a whole foods plant-based diet live nearly seven years longer on average. That’s a lot of time with your kids and grandkids, right?
Now for the ethical reasons. You don’t have to kill animals. Oh, I know most people don’t go out on the “back 40” and hunt to survive or kill a chicken that lives in their barn, but if you supply the demand for beef by eating it, someone will kill a cow to sell hamburger. My opinion? It’s just bad, voodoo karma to kill an innocent being when we don’t have to.
The planet we call home is being damaged ecologically via global warming by our choice to consume animals and using animal products. One study shows conclusively that eating a vegan diet could be the single biggest way to reduce our environmental impact on Earth’s environment.
This is only a thumbnail. For much more on these reasons and others, simply Google: The Village Vegan Michael Corthell. Thank you for taking the time to read this letter.
Michael Corthell, The Village Vegan
Bridgton, Maine
