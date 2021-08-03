To the editor:
That was quite an editorial hit-piece from the Sun against the concerned parents that addressed the Conway School Board, but who was the author? Is this the sentiment of everyone at the Sun? I think the only ones drinking the Kool-Aid are the Sun and MWV’s panel of indoctrinated physicians that go with whatever the inconsistent and contradictory American Medical Association, CDC, and Dr. Fauci say which touts a progression of increasingly desperate and abrupt rollouts of information. Cancel opposing opinion, that is the theme today, no thinking allowed from the serfs!
Interestingly, nobody spoke about vaccinations or politics at the CSB, but the Sun editorial turned it into just that and politicized parents’ concerns. But the mask lobby came out swinging with hit-piece op-eds from Dr. Knirk, and others. Why are these people and the Sun so frightened of opposing opinions? What I see is a cabal of power-hungry narcissists desiring to subject us to their will.
William Marvel made good points in his column, but many probably did not understand the title, “Rebuking Galileo.” Galileo Galilei was an Italian astronomer that theorized that the Earth revolved around the Sun as opposed to the view of the day that everything revolved around the Earth. This brought heavy-handed rebukes from the power structure at the time. It appears that history is repeating itself, Dr. Knirk, Dr. Lazaron and Dr. Laracy are probably members of the AMA, with a shady past of deceit, conspiracy and antitrust behavior.
Sam Farrington says that the unvaccinated are the problem, another indoctrinated know-nothing. Dr. Robert Malone, virologist and inventor of the mRNA vaccine, now being widely censored, made a stark warning over a year ago that these vaccines would cause Antibody-Dependent Enhancement. This is where the vaccine makes the virus more infectious and further warns, “This is a virologist’s worst nightmare.” God help us.
Michael Knudson
Tamworth
