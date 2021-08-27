To the editor:
Dr. Jerry Knirk’s op-ed “Vaccine Mandates” is a disjointed diatribe of misleading conclusions and a legal opinion from a class of doctors that are now being referred to as "Needle Nazis."
The court did rule that they could require vaccinations of people in the 1905 case of Jacobson v Massachusetts. Smallpox was "unique" to humans, and creating a vaccine could eradicate it since it did not simultaneously exist in animals, not so for SARS‑CoV‑2. Nevertheless, Knirk fails to disclose that a legal religious exemption may be invoked, despite this ruling.
But there is a conflict at law, that "attorney" Knirk (yes, a dig) fails to disclose. In Union Pacific Railway Co. v. Botsford, 141 U.S. 250 (1891) an employee was injured claiming a concussion. The railroad wanted to subject the employee to a medical examination. The Supreme Court denied the company on the grounds that an individual has a basic right to deny medical treatment. They wrote:
“Every human being of adult years and sound mind has a right to determine what shall be done with his own body, and a surgeon who performs an operation without his patient’s consent commits an assault, for which he is liable in damages.”
There is a right to our own bodies that is in direct conflict with the smallpox case. Knirk is apparently dreaming of a medical dictatorship by forcing medical treatments without patient consent. Consent is paramount as detailed in Cruzan v. Director, Missouri Dept. of Health, 497 U.S. 261 (1990).
What Knirk is advocating for appears to be in violation of The Nuremberg Code on medical experimentation. The Nuremberg Charter prohibits murder, extermination, and other inhumane acts against any civilian population. Forcing medical experiments without informed consent is inhumane.
Recent CDC documents recommend separating people as “high risk” from “low risk” in facilities and “camps”, but the risk categories are not defined. History has been forgotten, the Jewish people were subjected to heinous medical experiments against their will in concentration camps.
Petty tyrants like Knirk would certainly advocate that the non-vaccinated be forced into CDC concentration camps. Knirk is the one that needs to be separated from society, not those that have not given consent to this live human medical experiment.
Michael Knudson
Tamworth
