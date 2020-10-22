To the editor:
Interestingly, Q has been given a generous platform to disseminate his political views and version of reality, which also appears to contradict his own public statements of love, acceptance and understanding that were espoused in his flotilla. However, it appears, Q is not as accepting of Christians and demonizes their beliefs as detailed in his Oct. 15, 2020 letter.
As a Christian, I would be the first to admit that I fall short of perfection and I am very flawed, and many other Christians that speak the truth would also say the same. In that vein of thought, Q is not perfect, neither is Donald Trump, Q’s candidate Joe Biden, Jerry Falwell or the disciples. We all fall short of the perfection of our maker.
I find it ironic that Q uses the analogy of Jesus entering Jerusalem on an ass (donkey), and that displaying rear-end is somehow representative of his higher calling. Jesus, riding on a donkey, fulfills the characterization shown in Zechariah 9:9, that the King would be “lowly.” The symbolic character of the donkey as an animal used for peaceful purposes stands in marked contrast to a horse, whose imagery associates with war. A man riding on a donkey is not looking for war, and in Jesus’ case, he came instead to save, carried on perhaps the lowliest of animals.
Succinctly, Trump is not a God and neither is Biden or any other politician, but somehow we have entered an age where we attempt to substitute politicians as our “gods” as part of the new religions of the left and right.
As a Christian, I can challenge Q, just as Jesus challenged the authorities of his day, but Jesus also prayed for these same people, which I will also do for Q.
Michael Knudson
Tamworth
