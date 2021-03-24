To the editor:
With all the serious challenges facing the country right now, right-wing fanatics are talking about Dr. Seuss and President Joe Biden’s dog.
Dr. Seuss’ estate announced it was not going to publish or license six titles due to racist depictions of non-white characters. Online book sellers, respectful of their wishes, stopped selling those titles, but allowing resale of them.
In no time Donald Trump Jr. and Tucker Carlson were screaming on TV about the cancel culture, and how the “radical left” was trying to cancel Dr. Seuss. As usual, they were lying, but that hasn’t stopped their followers from picking up and repeating the lie.
It’s not about Dr. Seuss books being racist, it’s about the people handling the estate realizing that some of the characterizations in his books were, and deciding they didn’t want to perpetuate those images. I wouldn’t be surprised to see the books reissued in the future with more appropriate images.
Dr. Seuss Enterprises issued the following statement: “Ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprises’s catalog represents and supports all communities and families.”
Trying to claim the left did this as part of cancel culture is pure foolishness.
Meanwhile, the right has no problem canceling Mike Pence (permanently), Liz Cheney, Mitt Romney, every Republican with a shred of decency that voted to impeach the clearly guilty Trump (either time), and the CPAC speaker who was not permitted to appear because he said something reprehensible, while the champion of indefensible speech Donald Trump was allowed to speak.
Talking about Dr. Seuss and Biden’s dog is the best right-wingers can do right now because Biden has the highest approval rating in 28 years, and has already significantly beaten Trump’s best approval ratings.
Michael Kerins
North Conway
