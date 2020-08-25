To the editor:
A recent letter from Ann McGarity cited a Cato Institute study, claiming it found that “many conservatives keep their political views to themselves for fear of ridicule, contempt and marginalization.”
What the Cato Institute study actually said was 62 percent of Americans say the political climate prevents them from saying things they believe because others may find them offensive.
The breakdown by party: Democrats 52 percent, Independents 59 percent, Republicans 77 percent.
Ann then claimed “I have never heard a similar comment about a liberal politician in a public forum” (referring to comments she’s heard about President Donald Trump).
The vitriolic attacks that Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton endured were a lot worse than the comments she mentioned about Trump. Obama was falsely accused of everything any right winger could think of, including not being an American. Clinton endured numerous bizarre conspiracy theories, like Pizza gate, where she was accused of running a pedophile ring with her husband (with zero proof, of course). Trump has launched thousands of insults and lies at liberals in televised debates and press conferences. You can’t get much more public than that.
Ann then tried to paint conservatives as victims, saying, “Few Republicans have the stomach to get down and dirty in the gutter with such people. Many professionals know their jobs are at stake, and even their own lives and those of their families are in jeopardy if they dare to speak out.”
Trump and his cronies live in the gutter. The only person Republicans have had reason to fear is Trump. He cut a swath through the party, hounding anyone out that refused to become a sycophant. He applied the same scorched-earth policy to our intelligence agencies and our military.
The only disaster that could happen in November is four more years of Trump, it’s time for an adult.
Michael Kerins
North Conway
