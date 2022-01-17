To the editor:
Too often we see letters in the local paper attacking each other. However, we never really talk about the real problem, which is Washington and our federal budget. There is no question that Washington is out of control spending our tax dollars, so I thought I would take a moment and put this spending into perspective to give a short lesson on a dysfunctional budget that we all can relate to.
To save space, I removed eight zeros from actual federal numbers, and I replaced some of the words like tax revenue and federal budget with words we can understand. Remember I removed eight zeros and changed some labels from each line that your congressional delegation voted for and approved. You can take a pencil and add the zeros if you really can’t visualize the mess we are in.
Lesson 1:
Annual family income $21,700.
Money the family spent: $38,200.
New debt on credit cards: $16,500.
Outstanding balance on credit cards: $292,710
Total budget cuts so far: $385
Lesson 2:
Here is another way to look at the debt ceiling: Let’s say you come home from work and find that there’s been a sewer backup in your neighborhood, and your home has sewage all the way up to your ceilings. What do you think you should do? Raise the ceilings or pump out the crap?
For me, I intend to vote out anyone in Congress that is willing to vote yes on a ridiculous budget. Our current New Hampshire delegation should be embarrassed and ashamed of themselves.
Michael DiGregorio
Conway
