To the editor:
My last letter was about everyone's health, and the dangers of eating meat. Thank you for your responses, and I really hope that this letter, which is also about everyone's health is as well regarded because it is even more important, at least in the short term.
If you are not vaccinated yet, why not?
I asked the very same question on The Village Vegan forums and got blasted by my fellow vegans for pushing a non-vegan product. (The vaccines were tested on animals, which is required by law). Here is my response to all vegans and non-vegans alike.
As a vegan I know that it is not always practical or even possible for vegans to avoid being part of animal use in our modern society. This is extremely relevant to medical situations, especially concerning the COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine is playing a critically important role in stopping the pandemic and saving lives — there is simply no denying that, the science is clear.
We can see that this pandemic is far from over with some healthcare systems on the verge of collapse. Let's all follow the science and not the politics. Let's use common sense.
I strongly encourage everyone, vegans included, to get the vaccination and yes, to mask up. It is our collective responsibility and moral obligation to do this for our own health, for our families, and the health of all our neighbors.
For much more on these topics, and the ideology of veganism, simply Google: The Village Vegan, Michael Corthell.
Michael Corthell, The Village Vegan
Bridgton, Maine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.