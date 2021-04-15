To the editor:
In my last letter about veganism, I talked about "why be vegan." Again, it generated many comments — most of them positive. One question stood out: ''What is really at the core of veganism's belief system.''
It is speciesism.
Speciesism, according to Oxford Dictionary, is the assumption of human superiority leading to the exploitation of animals. The term was coined by philosopher Peter Singer in his 1975 book 'Animal Liberation' and defines speciesism as “a prejudice or attitude of bias in favor of the interests of members of one’s own species and against those of members of other species.” Speciesism is so ingrained and normalized within society that most don’t even consider it a problem.
I will add to that by saying that it is also "speciesist" to treat one animal’s life as more valuable than another animal's life. We can observe this is when an animal shelter holds a fundraiser to help dogs and cats by having a barbeque serving up the flesh of cows, pigs, or chickens. (this behavior is called carnism. It is another term relevant within the discussion of veganism that I will address in my next letter).
It is now time for humanity to recognize that all sentient beings should be treated with respect and compassion. The first step is to recognize that every animal has the right to live their lives free from exploitation and abuse.
For much more on speciesism and veganism, simply Google: "the village vegan, michael corthell." Thank you for taking the time to read this letter.
Michael Corthell, The Village Vegan
Bridgton, Maine
