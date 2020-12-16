To the editor:
“America needs true patriots.”
If you are wondering why America was “blessed” with the Trump presidency, wonder no more. His rise was precipitated by nationalism.
If you further wonder if “all will be well” when he is gone from office the answer is no — at least not right away. What swept him into office still remains, and it is something that needs to be addressed by the Biden administration.
Climate change may indeed be the world’s No. 1 existential threat. But nationalism is America’s immediate existential threat.
Nationalism is not patriotism. It is, rather, a perversion of patriotism. Nationalism sees inclusion and diversity as weaknesses, while patriotism views these ideals as a way to lift each other up and unify us.
Embracing our diversity is the source of our nation’s strength. “We the People” does indeed mean all the people.
America must unify. America needs true patriots.
Michael Corthell
Bridgton, Maine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.