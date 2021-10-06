To the editor:
My last letter about veganism being a social justice issue generated many responses, both negative and positive, but most questions and comments centered around abortion. I will cover how the beliefs of veganism intersect with abortion rights in a future letter.
However, several emailers, including some Mount Washington Valley animal rights activists were also concerned about my stand on the upcoming Fryeburg Fair and how it relates to animal rights. They also asked me if I would organize a protest outside the gates of the fair. I will not, but I will describe an observation I have about country fairs.
The Fryeburg Fair is an agricultural exposition. It started in 1851 as a place for local farmers and merchants to "show off their harvest, produce, cattle and wares to the community." Today, it is all that, but in my opinion, it is also a carnival.
A carnival is defined as a group of traveling performers, sideshow attractions and rides. An example of a carnival is a traveling amusement park, or it can also be compared to Mardi Gras.
Carnival in Latin literally means, "leave off the flesh," which is somewhat ironic since the spirit of the fair centers around animals and how they are used by humans and eaten by them.
The point I'm making is that as you visit any of the agricultural fairs this year, whether you view them as an agricultural exposition or carnival, please keep the farm animals and their lives in mind.
Is it OK, in a moral sense, to use and eat animals or is it cruel? Ask yourself those questions, and if you thought maybe, I invite you to Google the village vegan. Come on over, and let’s talk about it.
Humanity's future hinges on veganism's success for a variety of reasons, but the mitigation of the climate crisis, which is a looming existential threat to all animals including the human kind, tops them all. Please join us today in saving our planet's biosphere.
Michael Corthell
Bridgton, Maine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.