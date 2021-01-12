To the editor:
One of the most repulsive things I saw yesterday watching the assault on American democracy was to see insurrectionists in the House of Representatives and the Senate and in the halls of Congress parading with Confederate flags.
But, I thought, "How very appropriate; treasonous thugs waving the flag of treason.''
Michael Corthell
Bridgton, Maine
